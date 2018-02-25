Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Expected back Monday

Gasol (rest) will return to the lineup Monday against Boston, according to interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Gasol, who was given the night off Saturday against Miami, was replaced in the lineup by Deyonta Davis.

