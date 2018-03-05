Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Expected to be available vs. Spurs
Gasol (ankle) is expected to be available for Monday's matchup with San Antonio, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Gasol was held out of Saturday's game against Orlando with minor ankle and quad injuries, but all signs point to the 33-year-old returning to the starting five Monday. Assuming that's ultimately the case, Gasol would start at his usual center spot, likely pushing either JaMychal Green or Jarrell Martin to the bench in what's seemingly been an ever-changing Grizzlies' starting five.
