Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Expected to play
Gasol (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the 76ers, Omari Sankofa of The Athletic reports.
The initial report listed Gasol as questionable with a sore knee, but during pregame coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters that he expects the veteran big man to play, barring some sort of setback before tip-off.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Injures foot in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Robust line in Sunday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Drills game-winning free throws•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.