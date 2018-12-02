Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Expected to play

Gasol (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the 76ers, Omari Sankofa of The Athletic reports.

The initial report listed Gasol as questionable with a sore knee, but during pregame coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters that he expects the veteran big man to play, barring some sort of setback before tip-off.

