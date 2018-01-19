Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Expected to play Friday

Gasol (illness) is expected to play Friday against Sacramento, Michael Wallace of Grind City Media reports.

Gasol was held out of Wednesday's game due to illness, but he went through shootaround Friday morning and should be good to go as the Grizzlies take on former-teammate Zach Randolph and the Kings. Look for official confirmation from the team later in the day. Over the last five games, Gasol holds averages of 17.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.