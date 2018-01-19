Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Expected to play Friday
Gasol (illness) is expected to play Friday against Sacramento, Michael Wallace of Grind City Media reports.
Gasol was held out of Wednesday's game due to illness, but he went through shootaround Friday morning and should be good to go as the Grizzlies take on former-teammate Zach Randolph and the Kings. Look for official confirmation from the team later in the day. Over the last five games, Gasol holds averages of 17.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Out Wednesday vs. Knicks•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable Wednesday with illness•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in narrow defeat•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Goes ice-cold in loss•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...