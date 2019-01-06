Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Expected to play Saturday
Gasol (hamstring) is expected to play Saturday against the Spurs, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Gasol's availability hasn't officially been confirmed, but he's trending toward probable, rather than his previous status as questionable. He's averaging 14.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and a combined 2.6 blocks/steals over the past five contests.
