Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Expected to play Sunday
Gasol (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Lakers, Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Gasol has been battling a sore ankle for the last few days but it's yet to cost him any time. The big man has played at least 32 minutes in each of his last eight games, and he had 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday win over the Clippers.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable Sunday vs. Lakers•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Saturday vs. Clips•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scores 22 points on 14 shots in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play, start Wednesday vs. Magic•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Listed as questionable Wednesday•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...