Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Expected to play Sunday

Gasol (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Lakers, Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Gasol has been battling a sore ankle for the last few days but it's yet to cost him any time. The big man has played at least 32 minutes in each of his last eight games, and he had 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday win over the Clippers.

