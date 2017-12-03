Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Fills box score in loss

Gasol totaled 27 points (12-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in 40 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 loss to Cleveland.

Gasol was questionable heading into the game, but appeared untroubled as he played a team-high 40 minutes. Despite his efforts, he was not able to help the team avoid its 11th straight defeat. This is a scenario that Gasol is not used to, and it will be interesting to see if he takes on more of the offensive load, in an attempt to break out of the slide. He has been putting up excellent numbers across the board this season, however, his efficiency from the field has taken a hit from last season, something that will hopefully turn around upon Mike Conley's return.