Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Flirts with double-double

Gasol totaled 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, four blocks and a steal across 35 minutes Wednesday against Cleveland.

Gasol posted another solid performance in a 95-87 victory, shooting a respectable 46.2 percent from the field. He's averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 boards and 4.8 assists over 32.5 minutes per contest in December (13 games). Despite a few hiccups at the beginning of the month, Gasol is back to being a viable fantasy option in most league formats.