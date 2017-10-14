Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Flirts with triple-double Friday

Gasol recorded 19 points (5-11, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists across 22 minutes in Friday's 142-101 blowout victory over the Pelicans.

Gasol led the team along with Mike Conley in minutes played, but the 22 minutes is still a far cry from what he will be playing when the regular season tips off Wednesday against the same Pelicans' squad. Gasol appears ready to roll though in advance of Wednesday, flirting with a triple-double in a limited amount of court time Friday night against two of the best bigs in the league in Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.