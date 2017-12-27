Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Frequent visitor to free-throw line

Gasol produced 18 points (4-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 99-97 loss to the Suns.

Gasol salvaged a poor shooting night with a near-perfect performance from the charity stripe, his third game in the last eight in which he's put up double-digit free-throw attempts. The 10-year veteran has now shot under 40.0 percent in six of his last eight games, but he's still managed to hit double-digits in the scoring column in all 14 December contests. Despite the recent struggles, Gasol's usage should continue to be even greater than usual while Mike Conley (Achilles) remains sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories