Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Frequent visitor to free-throw line

Gasol produced 18 points (4-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 99-97 loss to the Suns.

Gasol salvaged a poor shooting night with a near-perfect performance from the charity stripe, his third game in the last eight in which he's put up double-digit free-throw attempts. The 10-year veteran has now shot under 40.0 percent in six of his last eight games, but he's still managed to hit double-digits in the scoring column in all 14 December contests. Despite the recent struggles, Gasol's usage should continue to be even greater than usual while Mike Conley (Achilles) remains sidelined.