Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Frequent visitor to free-throw line
Gasol produced 18 points (4-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 99-97 loss to the Suns.
Gasol salvaged a poor shooting night with a near-perfect performance from the charity stripe, his third game in the last eight in which he's put up double-digit free-throw attempts. The 10-year veteran has now shot under 40.0 percent in six of his last eight games, but he's still managed to hit double-digits in the scoring column in all 14 December contests. Despite the recent struggles, Gasol's usage should continue to be even greater than usual while Mike Conley (Achilles) remains sidelined.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Records double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Collects double-double Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Leads team in scoring with 21 points•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Struggles to find his shot•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...