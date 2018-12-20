Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Full stat line in loss
Gasol produced 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block across 36 minutes in the Grizzlies' 99-92 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Gasol delivered a trademark line befitting his versatility, coming just a rebound short of a double-double for the second time in three games in the process. The 33-year-old did see a sharp downturn in shooting after posting success rates of over 55 percent in each of the last two games, but his third straight flawless performance from the free-throw line helped keep his final numbers strong. Gasol continues to be a reliable source of points and rebounds on the majority of nights, and he's supplementing those contributions with a solid 4.1 assists per contest.
