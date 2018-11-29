Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Game-time decision Friday

Gasol (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and will be a game-time decision Friday against the Nets, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Gasol suffered a foot injury during his 27-point effort against the Raptors on Tuesday, but a full return to practice Thursday is certainly an encouraging sign for the big man's health. Expect another update on Gasol to come following the Grizzlies' shootaround Friday morning, but his status likely will not be confirmed until Friday night.