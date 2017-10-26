Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Gets third double-double of season in win
Gasol posted 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3 Pt. 3-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in Wednesday's 103-94 win over the Grizzlies.
Gasol has been on fire in the season's f first week and remains one of the NBA's most prolific and underrated centers. He came into Wednesday's game leading in scoring and blocks among all centers and has an uncanny knack for draining threes from long range, where he's now 9-for-19 (more than most backcourt players this season). Gasol and Mike Conley are the unquestioned spearheads for Memphis' offensive attack and should be the only two true dependable fantasy options on the team.
