Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Goes for 10 and 10 before injury
Gasol generated 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocks across 31 minutes in the Grizzlies' 97-92 loss to the Kings on Wednesday. He exited the game for good with 5:54 remaining due to what appeared to be a neck injury.
Gasol just managed to post his second straight double-double before suffering what appeared to be a neck injury on a De'Aaron Fox left-handed dunk over him in the latter half of the fourth quarter. The veteran big man was seen walking off the court with a large bag of ice around his neck, indicating some bruising in a best-case scenario. The 33-year-old will have a couple of days to attempt to recover before a Saturday night tilt against the Suns.
