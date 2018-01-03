Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Goes ice-cold in loss
Gasol tallied 11 points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 113-105 loss to the Clippers.
Gasol has had a rough couple of games, as he had a similar poor result against the Kings last Sunday. He's shot only 31.5 percent from the floor and recorded a paltry seven rebounds over the past two contests. Jarell Martin actually led the team with seven rebounds on Tuesday. While these two games are cause for concern, weekly formats will need to weather the storm with Gasol unless they have other options, and DFS players would do well to find better options until Gasol finds his stroke again. If history is any guide that should happen in short order.
