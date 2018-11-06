Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Hauls in double-digit rebounds in loss

Gasol mustered eight points (2-2 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and nine assists across 28 minutes in the Grizzlies' 117-101 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

It was a productive yet unusual stat line for Gasol, who took his fewest shot attempts of the season yet dished out a new high in assists. The 33-year-old big man is a solid facilitator for a center, but he's customarily been much more involved on the offensive end until the last two games. Gasol had rattled off seven straight double-digit scoring efforts before churning out a 2-for-13 clunker against the Suns on Sunday, an outlier performance followed by Monday's outing. He'll look to bounce back against the Nuggets on Wednesday.