Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Helps Grizzlies to much needed win
Gasol collected 21 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 95-92 victory over the Timberwolves.
Gasol led the way with 21 points, as the Grizzlies were able to notch their first win in the last 12 games. Despite the teams' poor form of late, Gasol continues to play well. While most of his numbers are similar to last season, his rebounding has increased by almost three per game. While this has something to do with JaMychal Green missing the first month of action, it is a welcome sight for owners, as he is now able to flirt with a double-double on a nightly basis.
