Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Improved outing Saturday
Gasol had 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 105-97 loss to the Rockets.
Gasol turned in an improved performance Saturday but could not help the Grizzlies avoid yet another loss. Gasol has failed to score in excess of 20 points for nine straight games. He has also recorded double-digit rebound just once in that timeframe.
