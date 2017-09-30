Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Injures ankle, doubtful Monday

Gasol, due to an ankle injury, did not participate in Saturday's scrimmage and is doubtful for Monday's preseason opener against the Magic, Clayton Collier of Local 24 News reports.

The seriousness of the injury has yet to be disclosed, but the team is likely opting to play it safe with their top-tier center. His absence from Monday's game would probably mean more minutes for the likes of Brandan Wright, Ivan Rabb and Deyonta Davis.