Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Injures foot in loss
Gasol finished Tuesday's loos to the Raptors with 27 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 3PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks across 39 minutes, but also injured his foot, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
The information provided following the game was very vague, as it also could be an ankle injury. Gasol suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter, but was still able to close out the contest. He was being evaluated after the game, so expect an update on his status once the Grizzlies provide more clarity on his status.
