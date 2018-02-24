Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Just misses double-double versus Cavs
Gasol contributed 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 30 minutes during Friday's 112-89 loss to the Cavs.
Gasol struggled a bit at the offensive end and has now scored just 24 points combined over his last two games. He's helped support his fantasy output with 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, however, and continues to serve as a solid all-around option. Gasol doesn't have much of a supporting cast around him, and now that the Grizzlies have dropped eight consecutive contests and are spiraling toward a top lottery pick, he could see his workload managed over the final quarter of the campaign.
