Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Leads team in scoring with 21 points
Gasol tallied 21 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 97-84 loss to the Warriors.
Gasol continues to do a lot of the heavy lifting on offense without the injured Mike Conley (Achilles). His rebounding numbers remain up on last season, however, some of his other numbers are beginning to trend in the wrong direction. The current status of the team is something new for Gasol and it will be interesting to see how he handles the adversity. There have been rumors of a trade but nothing has been confirmed or denied. He is clearly a must-own player but is worth keeping an eye on in case there is a change in his circumstances.
