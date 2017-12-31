Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Leads team with 27 points in road loss
Gasol scored 27 points (10-13 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding six rebounds, two steals and an assist in 28 minutes during Saturday's 141-128 loss to the Grizzlies.
Gasol only missed three shots and was perfect from beyond the arc and the charity stripe, further padding his 42 percent field-goal percentage for the season. He's really outperforming previous career numbers from three-point range, as he's attempted an average of 4.3 threes per game in 36 games. Gasol and the Grizzlies played well overall but ultimately couldn't completely contain the Warriors to keep things competitive, and Gasol's weak defensive numbers indicate that fact. Memphis' game pace has picked up in recent weeks, so Gasol is a center worth starting in all formats.
