Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Likely resting Saturday
Gasol is out of the starting lineup Saturday against the Pacers and is likely out for rest.
Official confirmation on Gasol's status hasn't arrived prior to tipoff, but it's likely he's out on Saturday's second half of a back-to-back set. JaMychal Green is starting at center.
