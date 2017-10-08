Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Listed as questionable for Monday
Gasol is officially listed as questionable for Monday's preseason game against the Hawks.
It was reported on Thursday that Gasol would play in Monday's contest, but it looks like the team isn't ready to make that official. The expectation is still that the All-Star center will make his preseason debut Monday, but he could possibly be limited if he is still feeling some lingering effects of the injury.
