Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Listed as questionable for Sunday

Gasol (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Gasol apparently picked up a left groin injury during Friday's loss to the Jazz, which would better help explain why he sat for the final 16 minutes of the contest. With the Grizzlies in tank mode, it wouldn't be surprising if the stud center was held out as precaution. His status should clear up closer to tipoff.