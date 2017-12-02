Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Listed as questionable vs. Cavs
Gasol will carry a questionable designation into Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to a sore left foot.
This is the first we've heard of the injury, but the Grizzlies will apparently wait until closer to tip-off to make an official call on Gasol's status. The 32-year-old has struggled of late and is coming off of a 6-of-16 shooting performance in Friday's loss to the Spurs, the Grizzlies' 10th straight defeat. If Gasol is ultimately held out, look for some combination of JaMychal Green, Jarrell Martin and Deyonta Davis to pick up increased minutes with Brandan Wright (groin) already sidelined.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Benched in fourth quarter Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scored a season-high 35 points•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Tuesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Sunday vs. Lakers•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...