Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Listed as questionable vs. Cavs

Gasol will carry a questionable designation into Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to a sore left foot.

This is the first we've heard of the injury, but the Grizzlies will apparently wait until closer to tip-off to make an official call on Gasol's status. The 32-year-old has struggled of late and is coming off of a 6-of-16 shooting performance in Friday's loss to the Spurs, the Grizzlies' 10th straight defeat. If Gasol is ultimately held out, look for some combination of JaMychal Green, Jarrell Martin and Deyonta Davis to pick up increased minutes with Brandan Wright (groin) already sidelined.