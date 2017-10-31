Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Listed as questionable Wednesday

Gasol (ankle) is considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Magic.

Gasol was also listed as questionable ahead of Monday's tilt with the Hornets, but ended up taking the court and playing a full 33 minutes, so there's a chance he attempts to play through it again. That said, he'll likely need to test it out during pregame warmups before a final decision is made, so monitor his status up until tip off Wednesday. If Gasol misses time, Brandan Wright would likely take over starting duties at center.