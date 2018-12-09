Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Logs another disappointing game
Gasol posted 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Friday's 111-88 loss to the Lakers.
His recent string of games shows a significant regression in Gasol's production, which should be worrisome for owners. The worst-case scenario for Gasol is that his first few weeks marked the apex of his effectiveness, and we're seeing a more reasonable sample of his output now. The fact remains that his usage will stay high and he's locked in as Memphis' starting center, so he'll have every opportunity to right the ship.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...