Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Logs another disappointing game

Gasol posted 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Friday's 111-88 loss to the Lakers.

His recent string of games shows a significant regression in Gasol's production, which should be worrisome for owners. The worst-case scenario for Gasol is that his first few weeks marked the apex of his effectiveness, and we're seeing a more reasonable sample of his output now. The fact remains that his usage will stay high and he's locked in as Memphis' starting center, so he'll have every opportunity to right the ship.