Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Mediocre performance Sunday
Gasol had 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 loss to the 76ers.
Gasol was questionable heading into Sunday's game but ended playing 38 minutes in the loss. The playing time was encouraging but the production was down on what he has been offering of late. Owners will have to wait and see if he does indeed miss a game in the near future as the injuries appear to be piling up. The Grizzlies will face the Clippers on Wednesday which does give the team a few nights off.
More News
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.