Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Mediocre performance Sunday

Gasol had 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 loss to the 76ers.

Gasol was questionable heading into Sunday's game but ended playing 38 minutes in the loss. The playing time was encouraging but the production was down on what he has been offering of late. Owners will have to wait and see if he does indeed miss a game in the near future as the injuries appear to be piling up. The Grizzlies will face the Clippers on Wednesday which does give the team a few nights off.