Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Muted effort Friday
Gasol had 14 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, and five assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 100-97 loss to Miami.
Gasol's recent form slump continued Friday as he scored just 14 points with no defensive stats. After a hot start to the season, Gasol has cooled down over the past two weeks but still remains a top 20 player for the season. He has failed to record double-digit rebounds since December 1 against the Nets. He will look to turn things around when the Grizzlies travel to Houston to face the Rockets.
