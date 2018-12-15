Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Muted effort Friday

Gasol had 14 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, and five assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 100-97 loss to Miami.

Gasol's recent form slump continued Friday as he scored just 14 points with no defensive stats. After a hot start to the season, Gasol has cooled down over the past two weeks but still remains a top 20 player for the season. He has failed to record double-digit rebounds since December 1 against the Nets. He will look to turn things around when the Grizzlies travel to Houston to face the Rockets.