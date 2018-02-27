Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Nears triple-double in Monday's loss

Gasol finished with 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 109-98 loss to the Celtics.

Gasol returned from a one-game absence for rest purposes, and he came pretty close to dropping a triple-double. Given that the game was more lopsided than the final score really indicates, fantasy owners should be thankful he was able to contribute to this extent. With the Grizzlies far removed from the playoff race, Gasol shouldn't be expected to suit up every night from here on out. With that being said, he remains one of the best in the league at his position when he does take the floor.