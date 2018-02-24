Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Not in starting five Saturday
Gasol is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against the Heat, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
It's unclear at the moment if Gasol will come off the bench or not play at all, but we know that Deyonta Davis will draw the start in his stead. More information may emerge as game-time draws nearer.
