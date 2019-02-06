Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Not playing Thursday

Gasol did not make the trip to Oklahoma City for the Grizzlies' game against the Thunder on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

With trade talks between the Grizzlies and Hornets starting to heat up regarding Gasol, the big man will sit out for the second straight game and appears to have played his last game in a Memphis uniform barring something ending discussions at the last minute. With Gasol out and Joakim Noah (heel) questionable, Ivan Rabb could be in line for another heavy dose of minutes in the frontcourt Thursday.