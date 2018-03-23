Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Off injury report for Saturday
Gasol (rest) is not on the injury report for Saturday's contest against the Lakers.
Gasol was given Thursday's loss to Charlotte off for rest, but is fully expected to take the floor against the Lakers on Saturday. The move will presumably bump Deyonta Davis back to the bench. Since the All-Star break, Gasol is averaging 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc.
