Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Off injury report Sunday
Gasol (rest) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Gasol was given Friday's game against the Kings off for rest, prompting the team to start Ivan Rabb at center. With Gasol back in the fold Sunday, he'll presumably return to his usual place in the starting five. Over his past four appearances, the veteran is averaging 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 21.0 minutes.
