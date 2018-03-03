Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Officially out Saturday

Gasol has officially been ruled out for Saturday's matchup versus the Magic for rest purposes, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Gasol was expected to sit out the second night of the team's back-to-back set, and coach J.B. Bickerstaff confirmed his status following Friday's loss to the Nuggets. The Grizzlies are in the midst of three games in four nights, so they will opt to err on the side of caution in order to keep their veteran big man's legs fresh. Deyonta Davis (ankle) replaced Gasol at center the last time he was sidelined, but his status for Saturday is unclear. JaMychal Green (illness) was sidelined Friday, so his status is uncertain as well. If either can play Saturday they figure to see heavier workloads than usual, while Jarrell Martin should also see increased minutes.