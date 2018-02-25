Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Officially ruled out

Gasol will be rested for Saturday's game against Miami.

The Grizzlies initially announced that Gasol would not start the contest, and it's now been clarified that the veteran will be held out entirely on the second night of a back-to-back. Deyonta Davis will get the start at center in Gasol's place.

