Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Out for rest Friday vs. Sacramento

Gasol will not play during Friday's contest against the Kings due to rest purposes.

With the Grizzlies having one of the worst records in the Association with just four games left on their schedule, the team will opt to rest their veteran big man. With him out of the picture Friday, Deyonta Davis and Ivan Rabb are all candidates to spend extra time in the frontcourt.

