Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Out for rest Friday vs. Sacramento
Gasol will not play during Friday's contest against the Kings due to rest purposes.
With the Grizzlies having one of the worst records in the Association with just four games left on their schedule, the team will opt to rest their veteran big man. With him out of the picture Friday, Deyonta Davis and Ivan Rabb are all candidates to spend extra time in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scoreless in 20 minutes during Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Plays just 20 minutes Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-doubles in rare victory•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scores 18 points in return•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...