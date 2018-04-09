Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Out for rest Monday

Gasol has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves for rest.

Gasol played 35 minutes in the first night of the Grizzlies' current back-to-back set Sunday, so he'll sit out Monday's contest with nothing left to play for. At this point, Gasol is expected to return ahead of Wednesday's season finale against the Thunder, though it will still be worth it to check on his status come game day. With Gasol out, as well as JaMychal Green (knee), Deyonta Davis and Ivan Rab should see big minutes in the frontcourt.