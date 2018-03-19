Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Out Monday vs. Nets

Gasol (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Gasol is reportedly dealing with a case of the flu and isn't feeling well enough to take the court Monday. Considering it's not any sort of injury, it likely won't keep Gasol sidelined for long and there's a chance he returns as soon as Wednesday's tilt with the 76ers. In the meantime, look for the likes of Deyonta Davis, Jarell Martin and Ivan Rabb to all see added minutes in the frontcourt.