Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Out Saturday
Gasol (back) is out Saturday against the Raptors, David Cobb of the Commercial Appeal reports.
Back soreness will prevent the big man from taking the court, and it'll mark his first absence of the season. With Gasol sidelined, Jaren Jackson Jr. and JaMychal Green figure to see extra run.
