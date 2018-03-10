Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Out Saturday
Gasol will not play in Saturday's matchup against the Mavericks for rest purposes.
This news is relatively unsurprising, as the Grizzlies are playing the second night of a back-to-back set. In Gasol's absence, JaMychal Green and Jarell Martin figure to get healthy minutes in the frontcourt, while Deyonta Davis and Ivan Rabb should see some extra run as well. Gasol's next opportunity to suit up will be Monday against the Bucks
