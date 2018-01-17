Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Out Wednesday vs. Knicks

Gasol (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Gasol is dealing with an illness, so despite sitting out Wednesday, it likely won't be an extended absence for the star big man. His next opportunity to take the court will come on Friday against the Kings and he can tentatively be considered questionable for that contest until we get a better idea of his practice availability later this week. With Brandan Wright (undisclosed) also sidelined, big minutes should be available in the frontcourt for guys like Deyonta Davis and Jarell Martin.