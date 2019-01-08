Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Pedestrian showing versus Davis

Gasol was limited to seven points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 29 minutes Monday in the Grizzlies' 114-95 loss to the Pelicans.

A head-to-head battle with Anthony Davis is always a difficult challenge, but Gasol's performance was a rough one even after taking the matchup into account. The big man has now been held in the single digits in scoring in back-to-back outings and has been stuck in a shooting funk over the last 10 games, converting at just a 38.7 percent clip from the field and 26.3 percent clip from downtown.