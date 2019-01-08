Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Pedestrian showing versus Davis
Gasol was limited to seven points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 29 minutes Monday in the Grizzlies' 114-95 loss to the Pelicans.
A head-to-head battle with Anthony Davis is always a difficult challenge, but Gasol's performance was a rough one even after taking the matchup into account. The big man has now been held in the single digits in scoring in back-to-back outings and has been stuck in a shooting funk over the last 10 games, converting at just a 38.7 percent clip from the field and 26.3 percent clip from downtown.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Questionable with sore hamstring•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Double-double in loss to Rockets•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Season-high 10 dimes in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Flirts with double-double•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.