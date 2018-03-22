Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Plays 25 minutes in return Wednesday

Gasol tallied five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 119-105 loss to the 76ers.

Gasol returned from his absence Monday due to an illness and struggled from the floor, hitting just 25 percent of his shots. He should get back to his double-digit scoring ways next time out, but it was encouraging to see him contribute solid rebound and assist totals Wednesday night.