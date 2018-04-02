Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Plays just 20 minutes Sunday

Gasol had seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 20 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 loss to Portland.

Gasol was questionable coming into the game with an apparent groin injury, however, he took his regular place in the starting lineup. Despite the start, he only managed to see 20 minutes of action, letting down a number of his owners who activated him upon hearing he was playing. There is going to be the risk of a rest game coming for the rest of the season making him a hard player to own if you need bodies on the court.