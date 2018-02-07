Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Plays season-low 19 minutes in Tuesday's loss
Gasol managed eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, and two assists in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 108-82 loss to the Hawks.
Gasol saw a season-low 19 minutes while committing three turnovers and three fouls. The Grizzlies are back in action against the Jazz on Wednesday for the second night of this back-to-back set, and fantasy owners should remain patient rather than making any rash decisions with Gasol. Unless news of an injury surfaces or the team decides to shut him down as a precaution, the former Defensive Player of the Year will remain a solid fantasy option who contributes in every statistical category.
