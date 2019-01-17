Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Plays through wrist issue
Gasol (wrist) played 25 minutes Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 111-101 loss to the Bucks, finishing with 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds.
Gasol had come out of the Grizzlies' previous game Monday against the Rockets with an elbow issue that warranted a checkup Tuesday. The results of Gasol's tests evidently didn't reveal anything concerning, enabling the big man to fill his usual duties as the starting center. However, Gasol failed to crack the 30-minute mark for the fourth time in six games, with the Grizzlies going minus-28 during his time on the floor Wednesday. His playing time will more than likely pick up on occasions when Memphis is more competitive and when the matchup is more ideal, but Gasol's fantasy stock has nonetheless followed a downward trajectory since the calendar flipped to January. Over eight games this month, Gasol is averaging 12.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 three-pointer while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 68.4 percent from the free-throw line.
