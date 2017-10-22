Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Posts 34 points, 14 boards in Saturday's win

Gasol registered 34 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 16-17 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 win over the Warriors.

Gasol was dominant despite the fact that he committed seven turnovers, delivering a masterpiece of a performance to help the Grizzlies top the defending champions. It's clear that this team will rely heavily on Mike Conley and Gasol, the latter of which could find himself in the MVP conversation if Memphis wins enough games to make the playoffs in a stacked Western Conference.