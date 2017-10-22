Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Posts 34 points, 14 boards in Saturday's win
Gasol registered 34 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 16-17 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 win over the Warriors.
Gasol was dominant despite the fact that he committed seven turnovers, delivering a masterpiece of a performance to help the Grizzlies top the defending champions. It's clear that this team will rely heavily on Mike Conley and Gasol, the latter of which could find himself in the MVP conversation if Memphis wins enough games to make the playoffs in a stacked Western Conference.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Flirts with triple-double Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Provides 12 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Monday vs. Hawks•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Listed as questionable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Will play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....